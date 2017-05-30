Bloomington, Champaign show populatio...

Bloomington, Champaign show population gains

Friday May 26 Read more: The Daily Vidette

Five consecutive years of declining population dropped the estimated number of residents in Springfield and Sangamon County last year below 2010 levels, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday in a report on the fastest-growing regions of the country. Among larger downstate cities, Bloomington and Champaign added population from 2010 to 2016, according to the census figures, while Springfield, Rockford and Peoria lost residents.

