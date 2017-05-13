AURAK Signs MoU with University of Il...

AURAK Signs MoU with University of Illinois

Saturday May 13

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Illinois, converting the U.S.-based university into its latest international partner. The agreement, which was initiated by AURAK's School of Engineering and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus, is centered on the establishment of a '3+2' cooperative academic program in which student can earn a bachelor's degree at AURAK and a master's degree in Illinois.

