AURAK Signs MoU with University of Illinois
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Illinois, converting the U.S.-based university into its latest international partner. The agreement, which was initiated by AURAK's School of Engineering and the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Illinois' Urbana-Champaign campus, is centered on the establishment of a '3+2' cooperative academic program in which student can earn a bachelor's degree at AURAK and a master's degree in Illinois.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC