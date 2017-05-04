Attack on girlfriend, possession of h...

Attack on girlfriend, possession of handgun net 6 years

A Champaign man who admitted attacking his girlfriend in a car and possessing a weapon has been sentenced to six years in prison. Keith Marrissette, 28, who listed an address in the 1000 block of West Maple Street, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Tom Difanis to vehicular invasion and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

