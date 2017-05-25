Arson leads to prison sentence for Ch...

Arson leads to prison sentence for Champaign man

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A 30-year-old Champaign man who admitted setting fire to house in rural Champaign County is headed to prison. Wesley Gritmacker, who listed an address in the 4800 block of Windsor Road, pleaded guilty to one count of arson for setting fire to an abandoned house on County Road 500 E in Colfax Township on Aug. 8. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and a second count of arson in which he was alleged to have set fire to a shed in Tolono Township on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
edd mantels May 23 iamwhoiam 1
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,082 • Total comments across all topics: 281,293,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC