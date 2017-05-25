Arson leads to prison sentence for Champaign man

A 30-year-old Champaign man who admitted setting fire to house in rural Champaign County is headed to prison. Wesley Gritmacker, who listed an address in the 4800 block of Windsor Road, pleaded guilty to one count of arson for setting fire to an abandoned house on County Road 500 E in Colfax Township on Aug. 8. He was sentenced to seven years in prison and a second count of arson in which he was alleged to have set fire to a shed in Tolono Township on Sept.

