Area history, May 8, 2017

Area history, May 8, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

In 1917, Champaign will lose one of its oldest business establishments soon when W.J. Mulliken closes out his store at 215-217 N. Neil St. The firm, with a few changes, has been in Champaign since 1856. Mulliken has been associated with the store since 1863.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar '17 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar '17 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,740 • Total comments across all topics: 280,859,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC