Area history, May 24, 2017

In 1917, John Casdorf of Urbana received the following communication from his son, also named John, who was on board the battleship Nebraska: "Boys of Champaign and Urbana, don't be slackers. Boys: Remember your country is at the state of war with Germany and now is your chance to serve her, and remember your forefathers as I did.

