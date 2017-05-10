Area history, May 10, 2017
In 1917, a House and Senate conference committee approved an amendment setting the age for conscription into the military at between 21 and 30. Amendments prohibiting the sale of liquor at army camps and another safeguarding morals of troops were retained. In 1967, the new community college temporarily setting up in downtown Champaign would operate shuttle buses to the parking lot at Country Fair Shopping Center.
