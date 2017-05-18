Ameren executives tour Champaign microgrid
Officials say the microgrid, located next to the University of Illinois campus, is one of the most advanced microgrids in North America. Featuring solar panels, natural gas generators, and a wind turbine, the microgrid is capable of providing power to nearly 200 customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar '17
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar '17
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar '17
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC