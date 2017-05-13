Alleged threats land Bellflower man back in jail with higher bond
A Bellflower man who allegedly made threats to harm his own child and a Champaign County prosecutor's family remains in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. A hearing to revoke the probation that Gregory Todd, 40, received 11 months ago for aggravated battery is set for May 24. In February 2016, a jury convicted Todd after hearing evidence that in January 2015 he and his son struck a Champaign man in the face in an apparent road-rage confrontation that resulted in the victim's jaw being broken.
