Alleged shooter in April incident arrested
A Danville man who had been wanted for shooting at people and a vehicle last month in southeast Urbana has been arrested. A release from the Urbana police department said Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force detectives, the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and Danville police found Kaleb McLain, 20, in the 200 block of Lindenwood in Danville Tuesday afternoon.
