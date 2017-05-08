Admin at heart of Urbana schools flap...

Admin at heart of Urbana schools flap hired away by Unit 4

Read more: The News-Gazette

After dozens of supporters flooded Urbana school board meetings to speak out against her proposed demotion to elementary school principal, Jennifer Ivory-Tatum will be an assistant superintendent in 2017-18, after all. In a surprise move, Ivory-Tatum was introduced Monday night as Champaign schools' new assistant superintendent of achievement and student learning.

