AAUP May Soon End Censure of U of Illinois Over Salaita Case

Officials with the American Association of University Professors say an academic censure of the University of Illinois over a professor who lost his job offer over a series of anti-Israel tweets could end next month. The News-Gazette reported Saturday that delegates to the national AAUP meeting in June are scheduled to take up the Steven Salaita case again after voting last year to leave the 2015 censure in place.

