A Life Remembered: Dave Shaul
Dave Shaul, who worked for 37 years as a television newsman at WCIA in Champaign and both began and ended his broadcast news career at WDWS, also in Champaign, passed away Monday morning at home. "I thought he was the consummate TV newscaster, news director," said Dick Adams, who worked with Mr. Shaul at WCIA from 1963 to 1999.
