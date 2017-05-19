38 apply for judgeships in Champaign,...

38 apply for judgeships in Champaign, Macon counties

Despite the dismal financial condition of the state of Illinois, there's no shortage of Central Illinois lawyers who would like to be put on the payroll as judges. The Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts this week released the list of 38 applicants for open associate judgeships in Champaign and Macon counties.

