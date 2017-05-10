3 Illini football players charged with robbery, burglary
Three University of Illinois football players are charged with burglary and robbery after what they claimed to be a prank on a fellow dormitory resident. The News-Gazette reports the players were charged Thursday and were to be arraigned later in the day with residential burglary and aggravated robbery.
