3 Illini football players charged with robbery, burglary

Three University of Illinois football players are charged with burglary and robbery after what they claimed to be a prank on a fellow dormitory resident. The News-Gazette reports the players were charged Thursday and were to be arraigned later in the day with residential burglary and aggravated robbery.

