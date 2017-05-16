15th annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser set Friday
The 15th annual Cop on a Rooftop combination of police officers helping sell donuts to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois is set for Friday. Beginning at 6 a.m., officers from the Champaign, Urbana, Rantoul and University of Illinois police department and the Illinois State Police will be at four area Dunkin' Donuts soliciting funds for the summer games to be held June 9-11 in Bloomington.
