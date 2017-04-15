Weekend Planner: Lookin' for eggs? Go...

Weekend Planner: Lookin' for eggs? Go west

Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation intern Kyle Shartzer labels a prize while working Friday at Hays Recreation Center near some of the thousands of eggs that are part of today's event at West Side Park. All week long, energetic bunnies have been laying plastic eggs near downtown Champaign.

