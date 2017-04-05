Voters reject tax hike for county nursing home, OK sale
Champaign County voters on Tuesday gave the county board the authority to sell the Champaign County Nursing Home and said no to tripling the property-tax rate to support the facility. But Democrats, who have a two-vote majority on the 22-member board, aren't necessarily going to vote to sell the facility to a private operator, said Chris Alix, an Urbana Democrat who chairs the board's finance committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC