View Press Release

The Carle health system selected Carestream's DRX systems because they offer advanced features, ease of use and excellent image quality. )--The Carle health system purchased two CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus and two CARESTREAM DRX-Ascend systems for its regional care hospital in Urbana, Ill., as well as outpatient centers in Champaign, Urbana and Danville, Ill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.