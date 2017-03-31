Urbana to add Panda Express

Urbana to add Panda Express

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A popular American-Chinese restaurant is under construction at Five Points and is expected to open for business this summer. A building permit was issued earlier this month for Panda Express, a quick-serve restaurant, at 106 E. University Ave., in proximity to Jimmy John's and Panchero's Mexican Grill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room 14 hr Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,212 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC