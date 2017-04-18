Traffic stop leads to drug, gun charges

A Champaign man's alleged traffic violations Monday night led police to thousands of dollars in cash, loaded guns, suspected cocaine, several pounds of cannabis, and serious felony charges against him. Tommy D. McDaniel, 24, who listed addresses in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue and in Calumet City, was charged Tuesday with four counts of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.