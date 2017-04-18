Traffic stop leads to drug, gun charges
A Champaign man's alleged traffic violations Monday night led police to thousands of dollars in cash, loaded guns, suspected cocaine, several pounds of cannabis, and serious felony charges against him. Tommy D. McDaniel, 24, who listed addresses in the 1600 block of West Bradley Avenue and in Calumet City, was charged Tuesday with four counts of armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cannabis, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar '17
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC