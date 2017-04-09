Top of the Morning, April 9, 2017

Top of the Morning, April 9, 2017

Centennial's revered and retiring drama teacher, Sue Aldridge, has scheduled a fundraiser for "Clif Rocks" - the foundation named for her late son - on May 28 in Champaign. About 200 current and former students who have learned under Aldridge in her 26 years are expected back for the show, appropriately titled "Callbacks."

