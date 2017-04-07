Tom's #Mailbag, April 7, 2017

Tom's #Mailbag, April 7, 2017

Really good, solid, meaty questions this week, folks, about issues including the future of the Champaign County Nursing Home, transportation costs to school districts for homeless students, a big stormwater project under way in Champaign, whether the local humane society runs a no-kill shelter, the history of the TIMES Center and our favorite 85-year-old, award-winning sports columnist. Plus, restaurant and grocery news, a supernal reflection from Lincoln Hall, the annual Springfield gun rally, a not-so-lovely downtown Champaign landmark and more.

