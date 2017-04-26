Tom Kacich: WDWS-AM returning to wher...

Tom Kacich: WDWS-AM returning to where it all started

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

The radio operations of News-Gazette Media will move to downtown Champaign in July, company CEO John Reed announced earlier this month. And part of what that means is that WDWS-AM, the oldest of the radio stations, will be back to the future: back almost to its roots in downtown Champaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Champaign County was issued at April 26 at 7:40PM CDT

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,777 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC