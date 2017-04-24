The Roots of the Boycott-Israel BDS M...

The Roots of the Boycott-Israel BDS Movement

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Accuracy In Academia

The rise of the anti-Israeli movement, Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions , has roots dating back to 2001 and possibly back to the 1970s, suggested Cary Nelson in his book, "Dreams Deferred: A Concise Guide to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict & the Movement to Boycott Israel." Nelson, with 24 academic colleagues, rebutted anti-Israeli pro-BDS narratives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar '17 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Champaign County was issued at April 27 at 9:50PM CDT

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,609,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC