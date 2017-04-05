The Great Outdoors: Turkey season, great angling, full-moon hike
A total of 5,601 youth turkey permits were issued with harvest totals of 776 and 765 . Totals in area counties included Champaign 6, Edgar 3, Iroquois 10 and Vermilion 11. 4.88: There's been much buzz about the 4-pound, 8.8-ounce crappie Ryan Povolish caught March 28 on Kincaid Lake in southern Illinois fishing with Strike King chatter bait near weeds in about 6 feet of water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC