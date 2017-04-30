The bells won't toll at UI for a while

The bells won't toll at UI for a while

The bells at the University of Illinois are now silent as its tower undergoes more than $160,000 in repairs. The goal is to resume the Altgeld Chimes' noontime concerts by next fall, but it isn't clear when, if ever, they'll be open to public visitors again, The News-Gazette reported.

