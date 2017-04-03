Survey says...Spalding Park upgrades up for public input
Some Champaign residents will be getting a survey in the mail starting Tuesday asking them several questions about the park district and what kind of facilities and programs that the city's parks need. The Champaign Park District teamed up with the University of Illinois Recreation, Sport, and Tourism office to put together a 23 question survey.
