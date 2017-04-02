State's only animal-disease lab will close
Illinois' only state animal-disease testing lab will close at the end of this month after more than 4 decades, though the Illinois Department of Agriculture said the closing is unrelated to the nearly 2-year state budget impasse. The Galesburg Animal Disease Laboratory stopped accepting test samples Wednesday in preparation for the transfer of duties to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine this spring.
