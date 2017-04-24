"Shred-A-Palooza" coming to Champaign Saturday
Central Illinois residents in need of safely getting rid of sensitive documents and papers may do so free of charge during "Shred-A-Palooza" on April 29. This event, hosted by U of I Community Credit Union, will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 2201 South First Street in Champaign. Attendees will be able to shred up to five boxes of sensitive papers and documents for free.
