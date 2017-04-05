Several detained in immigration raids...

Several detained in immigration raids in Champaign

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The News-Gazette

At least four people were picked up in raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Champaign on Sunday, and several more on Monday, according to immigrant advocates. Ricardo Diaz of the C-U Immigration Forum, which monitors federal immigration enforcement actions, said he knew of four people - three Guatemalan and one Mexican - swept up by federal authorities on Sunday morning, and agents went to at least one more home at 7 a.m. Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC