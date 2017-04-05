Several detained in immigration raids in Champaign
At least four people were picked up in raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Champaign on Sunday, and several more on Monday, according to immigrant advocates. Ricardo Diaz of the C-U Immigration Forum, which monitors federal immigration enforcement actions, said he knew of four people - three Guatemalan and one Mexican - swept up by federal authorities on Sunday morning, and agents went to at least one more home at 7 a.m. Monday.
