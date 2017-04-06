Renovators charged in theft of copper from Champaign apartments
Two men working on renovations at a Champaign apartment complex have been charged in connection with the theft of copper from some of the units there. William Uden, 51, who listed an address in the 2100 block of East Ford Harris Road, Urbana, was charged Tuesday with burglary, while co-defendant Marc Gilliland, 47, of Thomasboro was charged late last month with felony theft.
