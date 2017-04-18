Police seeking Champaign armed robbery suspect

The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the April 9 armed robbery of a gaming parlor. Champaign police say the robbery happened at the Dotty's Slots location in the 500 block of South Mattis Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. According to the investigation into this incident, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

