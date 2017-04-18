Police seeking Champaign armed robber...

Police seeking Champaign armed robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the April 9 armed robbery of a gaming parlor. Champaign police say the robbery happened at the Dotty's Slots location in the 500 block of South Mattis Avenue at about 2:10 a.m. According to the investigation into this incident, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, demanded money, and left with an undetermined amount of cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar '17 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,547 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC