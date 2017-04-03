Police searching for bank robbery sus...

Police searching for bank robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The News-Gazette

An image of the suspect, described as a 5-foot-6 to 5-8 black male, possibly in his early to middle 40s, approximately 160 pounds with a medium build and dark facial hair. According to staff at the Busey branch at 2011 W. Springfield Ave., C, the suspect is an African-American male in his early or mid 40s, with dark facial hair and weighing about 160 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,708 • Total comments across all topics: 280,043,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC