Plea to gun, DUI charges brings 2-year sentence

A Champaign man who admitted he had a gun in a car when he was under the influence of alcohol has been sentenced to two years in prison. Juan Ramos-Alvarado, 23, whose last known address was in the 500 block of Edgebrook Drive, will likely be deported back to Mexico when he completes his sentence, Assistant State's Attorney Dan Clifton said.

