Pair face charges after police find them in stolen car

A Mahomet man and a Bloomington woman found Thursday in Champaign in a car stolen from Indiana have been criminally charged. Antonio Wright, 20, who listed an address in the 800 block of Division, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful display of a license plate, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen handgun.

