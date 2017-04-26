Official tally: Harden won handily

The official canvass of votes from within the Parkland College district shows that Rochelle Harden was elected to the board by 942 votes over fourth-place finisher Richard Taylor. The results of the April 4 election from all 12 counties in the Parkland district were collected and certified by Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten, and forwarded to Parkland officials.

