Nick Irvin, Charlie Moore discuss transfer, new Illini staff and more

Morgan Park head coach Nick Irvin considers new Illini assistant coach Chin Coleman "a brother" and a key factor in Illinois building relationships with Chicago high schools. Click Video 1 in the player above to hear from Morgan Park head coach Nick Irvin on his relationship with Illini assistant Chin Coleman, the Orlando Antigua effect on national recruiting, plus factors in the recruitment of former Morgan Park Mustang and 2016 Mr. Basketball Charlie Moore, who announced he will be transferring from Cal after the semester ends.

