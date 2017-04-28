New statue is engineering change in attitudes at UI

It's taken some time, but Sakshi Srivastava's determination to get a statue honoring women in engineering on the University of Illinois campus is finally paying off. The life-size statue, a gift from Texas Instruments, is scheduled to be unveiled at its home on the east side of the Micro and Nano-technology Laboratory, 208 N. Wright St., with a ceremony at 2:15 p.m. today.

