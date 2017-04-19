Nessler named Vice President at Hickory Point Bank
April 19 - Hickory Point Bank has announced that Morgan Nessler has been named Vice President of Retail Banking and will manage the branches and staff in Decatur, Champaign, Springfield, Peoria Heights, and Marshall County. Ms. Nessler will be responsible for ensuring bank customers continue to receive excellent service, while undertaking personnel management, training initiatives and staff development for the consumer division.
