MTD moves to annex 464 acres in west Champaign

1 hr ago Read more: The News-Gazette

Additional sections of six subdivisions in west Champaign could be annexed into the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District this year, under a resolution adopted by the MTD board Wednesday. A public hearing on the annexation of 464 acres of property in the Trails at Chestnut Grove, Abbey Fields, Jacob's Landing, Will's Trace, Ironwood West and Trails Edge subdivisions will be held at 4 p.m. June 12 at Champaign Fire Station 6, 3911 W. Windsor Road, C. The annexation move by the MTD comes at the same time the Carle Foundation has petitioned the MTD to annex 325 acres at its nearby Carle at the Fields development, at the northwest quadrant of the intersection of Interstate 57 at Curtis Road.

