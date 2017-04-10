More than 100 citations issued during "Unofficial" this year
Law enforcement agencies in the Champaign-Urbana area say more than 100 citations were issued during "Unofficial" St. Patrick's Day this year. Despite the number seeming high, police say the 114 citations that were issued happened to be the lowest number issued in the last 10 years.
