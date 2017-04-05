Man gets 18 years for cocaine found in underwear
A man who had about a half-ounce of cocaine in his buttocks in the deli where he worked last year has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. The conviction marks the fifth felony for Lyarron T. Emers, 35, and his fifth trip to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
