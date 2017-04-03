Man deemed Champaign's Bernie Madoff sentenced
A Rantoul man who stole thousands of dollars from people who trusted him to help them in real estate transactions is headed to prison for four years. Judge Roger Webber didn't buy Assistant Public Defender Tony Allegretti's argument that his client was hardly the Bernie Madoff of Champaign County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC