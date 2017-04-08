Man acquitted of Urbana break-in by reason of insanity
A homeless man who used a bicycle to break the glass door of an Urbana business last year has been acquitted of his actions by reason of insanity. Judge Roger Webber on Friday ruled that Brett J. Sellers, 25, was not guilty of burglary because he was insane on May 27, 2016, when he broke into Sportlands Motorsports, 1602 N. Lincoln Ave. Urbana police said about 7:30 p.m. that Friday witnesses saw Sellers use a bicycle to break the glass front door of the business then go in, take a motorcycle and push it down the street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.
Add your comments below
Champaign Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room
|Mar 31
|Joyce
|2
|Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|Will
|7
|Sheri Williamson letter
|Mar 22
|Todd
|2
|Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C...
|Mar 15
|Brad
|4
|U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ...
|Feb '17
|Just Saying
|4
|New Catering Business in Town
|Jan '17
|wanna Know
|2
|U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f...
|Dec '16
|Geezer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Champaign Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC