Man acquitted of Urbana break-in by reason of insanity

A homeless man who used a bicycle to break the glass door of an Urbana business last year has been acquitted of his actions by reason of insanity. Judge Roger Webber on Friday ruled that Brett J. Sellers, 25, was not guilty of burglary because he was insane on May 27, 2016, when he broke into Sportlands Motorsports, 1602 N. Lincoln Ave. Urbana police said about 7:30 p.m. that Friday witnesses saw Sellers use a bicycle to break the glass front door of the business then go in, take a motorcycle and push it down the street.

