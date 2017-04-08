Man acquitted of Urbana break-in by r...

Man acquitted of Urbana break-in by reason of insanity

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: The News-Gazette

A homeless man who used a bicycle to break the glass door of an Urbana business last year has been acquitted of his actions by reason of insanity. Judge Roger Webber on Friday ruled that Brett J. Sellers, 25, was not guilty of burglary because he was insane on May 27, 2016, when he broke into Sportlands Motorsports, 1602 N. Lincoln Ave. Urbana police said about 7:30 p.m. that Friday witnesses saw Sellers use a bicycle to break the glass front door of the business then go in, take a motorcycle and push it down the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Champaign Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A long wait in Garth Brooks' waiting room Mar 31 Joyce 2
News Bernardi's North to open in Dunlap (Aug '08) Mar 29 Will 7
Sheri Williamson letter Mar 22 Todd 2
News Since You Asked: World Hijab Day at Champaign C... Mar 15 Brad 4
News U of Illinois police issue letter about sexual ... Feb '17 Just Saying 4
New Catering Business in Town Jan '17 wanna Know 2
News U of Illinois won't be designated 'sanctuary' f... Dec '16 Geezer 1
See all Champaign Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Champaign Forum Now

Champaign Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Champaign Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Champaign, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,156,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC