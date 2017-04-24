Locals brace themselves as The Loft in Ashkum prepares to close its doors

The Loft, a family restaurant just off Interstate 57 in Ashkum that has become an institution throughout the last nearly 30 years, is closing on Sunday. Longtime owner Pat Ponton, and her son, Todd, have operated the restaurant known for its comfort food, extensive menu, including a well-stocked salad bar, all-you-can eat fried chicken on Wednesday and affordable prices.

