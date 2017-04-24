LCU Board of Trustees member Habeeb H...

LCU Board of Trustees member Habeeb Habeeb to be guest speaker at commencement services May 6th

Lincoln Christian University will celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2017 with two ceremonies on May 6. The undergraduate Commencement service will take place at 10 a.m., and the graduate and Seminary Commencement service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Both ceremonies will be held on-campus in the Earl C Hargrove Chapel.

