Knife wielding man wanted for attempted armed robbery

The Champaign Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery on April 1. Champaign police say the incident happened at the Circle K in the 2300 block of West Springfield Avenue at about 5:43 a.m. According to the preliminary investigation, detectives say a man entered the business, displayed a knife, and demanded money. When the employee refused to give cash, police say the man threw a hot cup of coffee on the employee, then ran from the scene.

