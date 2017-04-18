John Giuliani Named Venture Partner with Serra Ventures
Champaign, IL, April 21, 2017 -- Serra Ventures, a Champaign-based venture capital firm, announced the addition of John Giuliani as a Venture Partner. John comes to Serra Ventures with over 30 years of experience helping and growing successful businesses.
