Jerry Dowling - Greenwood

Jerome Joseph "Jerry" Dowling, 82, resident of 1110 Marshall Road, husband of Janet Kay Johnson Dowling, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born July 18, 1934, in Piper City, Illinois he was a son of the late Joseph Murray Dowling and Leona Josephine Egges Dowling.

